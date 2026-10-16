U.S. President Donald Trump's suspension of the law of the deceased Senator Lindsey Graham (recognized in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) is a historic moment, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Suspension of the Graham Act by the administration of President [Donald] Trump is an important and truly historic moment. Instead of sanctions and confrontation, we have dialogue, mutually beneficial cooperation, and shared responsibility for global stability," Dmitriev said.

According to him, the Graham Act could have completely halted economic cooperation between Russia and the U.S. and caused serious damage to the American economy and global markets.

"Economic cooperation between Russia and the U.S. is in the interests of both countries, contributes to the stability of the global economy, and creates the foundation for building trust and achieving lasting peace," Dmitriev said.

Earlier, Trump issued an executive order saying that he would not impose a number of sanctions under the law tightening restrictions against Russia.