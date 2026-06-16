Emirates launches cargo flights from Dubai to Almaty

Emirates SkyCargo has launched weekly cargo flights between Dubai and Almaty, with the inaugural flight arriving in the Kazakh city today and receiving a traditional water salute.

Almaty International Airport has become the carrier's first destination in Central Asia. Flights will operate daily, with weekly cargo capacity exceeding 100 tons aboard Boeing 777 aircraft.

The new route will facilitate the uninterrupted transportation of perishable goods, electronics, equipment, and other commodities.

Emirates SkyCargo's entry into Kazakhstan will connect the country to international markets via the carrier's Dubai logistics hub and strengthen transport links between Central Asia and other regions.