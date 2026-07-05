Former Georgian Defense Minister sentenced

A court in Tbilisi has handed down a sentence to former Georgian Defense Minister Bacho Akhalaia, local media reported.

Investigators found that on February 16, during a court hearing, Akhalaia publicly called for the overthrow of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The remarks led to criminal charges under Article 317 of Georgia's Criminal Code, which addresses public calls for a violent change of the constitutional order and the overthrow of the government.

The maximum penalty under the article is three years in prison. Akhalaia was sentenced to 2.5 years.

The former minister was not present in court when the verdict was announced.