Gabala hosts 4th roundtable of Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue

The 4th meeting of the Bridge of Peace Initiative, a direct dialogue between expert groups from Azerbaijan and Armenia, was recently held in Gabala. The meeting lasted two days and focused on both bilateral and regional issues.

On April 10-11, Gabala hosted the 4th meeting of civil society representatives from the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia within the framework of the Bridge of Peace Initiative. Representatives from NGOs, media outlets, and analytical institutions from both countries participated in the meeting.

The 4th meeting mirrored the third, held on February 13-14 in Tsaghkadzor, Armenia. As was the case then, the arrival of the delegation from the neighboring country was organized via the overland route through the delimited section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Tovuz district of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Armenian representatives completed all standard border procedures, which symbolized the gradual normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.