Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia proposes launching dialogue with EU to normalize relations

Georgia proposes launching dialogue with EU to normalize relations
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kobakhidze says Georgia is ready to initiate a dialogue with the EU. The Georgian Prime Minister notes that contacts between Tbilisi and Brussels should be public. 

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared that Tbilisi is prepared to begin a dialogue on normalizing relations with the European Union. According to Kobakhidze, the dialogue should be open, public, and take place at a political level.

"Steps must be taken by both sides, and we have a very clear and simple proposal: to begin a dialogue. In our view, this dialogue should take place at a political level, since, ultimately, it is the politicians on both sides who make decisions,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze said. 

According to Kobakhidze, Tbilisi is making an ideal proposal, as dialogue is necessary to normalize relations. The Prime Minister said European officials should accept this proposal.

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