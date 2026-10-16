Georgia proposes launching dialogue with EU to normalize relations

Kobakhidze says Georgia is ready to initiate a dialogue with the EU. The Georgian Prime Minister notes that contacts between Tbilisi and Brussels should be public.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared that Tbilisi is prepared to begin a dialogue on normalizing relations with the European Union. According to Kobakhidze, the dialogue should be open, public, and take place at a political level.

"Steps must be taken by both sides, and we have a very clear and simple proposal: to begin a dialogue. In our view, this dialogue should take place at a political level, since, ultimately, it is the politicians on both sides who make decisions,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to Kobakhidze, Tbilisi is making an ideal proposal, as dialogue is necessary to normalize relations. The Prime Minister said European officials should accept this proposal.