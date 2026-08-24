Heads of companies linked to Kocharyan become defendants in criminal cases

Criminal cases have been initiated in Armenia against the heads of several companies linked to Robert Kocharyan, one of the leaders of the "war party" and a mastermind of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

The directors of Armenian companies linked to Robert Kocharyan, one of the leaders of the "war party" and a mastermind of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, who was detained today, have become defendants in criminal cases, a statement released by the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia reads.

The cases against them were opened today by the supervisory agency itself. The criminal prosecution is based on accusations of large-scale tax evasion.

Specifically, those under investigation include the current director of Gritti LLC., the former director of the same company, the head of FAST CARD LLC, which operates under the Play City trademark, and the director of KINETI.