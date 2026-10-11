Houthis claim responsibility for three attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah say they have delivered strikes against Saudi Aramco’s facilities in the east of the country and airport in Riyadh and Dammam.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Yemeni armed forces carried out four large-scale operations with the use of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones," Houthi spokesman Yahya Saria said.

According to the Houthi spokesman, the attacks targeted a Saudi Aramco gas processing facility in Shedgum and an oil facility in Tanajib in the east of Saudi Arabia and were followed by fires.

The Houthis also attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saria said, adding that "navigation was suspended at both airports" and the Riyadh airport was "completely closed."

Apart from that, the Houthis reportedly attacked areas of deployment of Saudi troops in Ras al-Ara and al-Suqya with six ballistic missiles, killing and wounding "dozens of people."

These attacks, according to Saria, came as a response to the 124 airstrikes delivered by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen over the past day.

Spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition Turki al-Maliki said earlier that an unidentified projectile hit Riyadh International Airport passenger terminal, causing a fire. According to Saudi’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Houthi attack on Riyadh Airport on October 10 left 12 people dead and 309 others wounded. Earlier on Sunday, the Houthis once again called on international air carriers and passengers to refrain from using Saudi airports, declaring them as targets for their strikes.