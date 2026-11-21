Iran continues to export oil at previous volumes and is doing so at higher prices, according to Qasem Qoreishi, Deputy head of Iran's paramilitary Basij militia.

According to Qoreishi, the Islamic Republic is circumventing the US maritime blockade both through the Persian Gulf and via overland routes.

"Effective measures have been taken, both in the Persian Gulf region and via land-based routes. And considering the actions taken by the Americans — take the oil we used to sell for, say, $40–50, and multiply that by today’s price. We are exporting the same volume...",

Qasem Qoreishi said.

He also said that the order from the country's Supreme Leader to ensure "firepower" has been carried out.