Houthis conduct 6 operations against Saudi Arabia in 48 hours

Yemen’s Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah has carried out a series of strikes on Saudi Arabia over the past 48 hours, targeting facilities belonging to oil and gas company Saudi Aramco, airports and military bases, the rebels’ military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed.

"Over the past 48 hours, the Yemeni armed forces (referring to Houthi formations) <…> conducted six military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones," Yahya Saree said.

According to him, the strikes targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu in western Saudi Arabia and the Shaybah oil field in the east of the country, where fires broke out following the impacts.

The rebels also claimed to have attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Abha Airport and an airbase in Khamis Mushait in the south of the kingdom, as well as a naval camp and radar stations.