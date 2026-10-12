Vestnik Kavkaza

Houthis say they attacked Riyadh airport once again

Houthis say they attacked Riyadh airport once again
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah say they have struck Riyadh International Airport with a ballistic missile.

"Our armed forces <…> attacked King Khalid International Airport in <…> Riyadh with a ballasting missile. The strike was precise," Houthi spokesman Yahya Saria said.

He once again warned international air carriers and passengers against flying to Saudi airports, saying that all of them, except the ones in Mecca and Medina, are "unsafe." Apart from that, according to Saria, a Houthi drone hit an airbase in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier that it had repelled a Houthi missile attack on Riyadh.

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