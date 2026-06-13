IAEA ready to mediate verification of US-Iran nuclear agreements

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced at a seminar in Vienna that the agency is prepared to serve as a mediator in verifying compliance with potential nuclear agreements between the USA and Iran, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The most important thing for the agency is verification, and our participation is a very important formality that must be in place. When they agree and ask us to undertake verification, I will need to approach the IAEA Board of Governors and ask for their permission to do so",

Grossi said.

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington and Tehran should finalize a deal by June 14 that would fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, a peace agreement between the US and Iran is likely to be finalized within the next 24 hours, after which technical-level negotiations will take place.