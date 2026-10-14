Ilham Aliyev meets with Chinese FM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Baku on October 14.

Ilham Aliyev recalled with satisfaction his state visit to China, his meetings with President Xi Jinping during the visit, and the adoption of the Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership between the two countries during the visit, noting that bilateral relations had thereby reached a new level.

Referring to the Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China, adopted during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China, Wang Yi emphasized that China is a reliable and long-term partner of Azerbaijan.

Saying that the development he had witnessed in Baku had left a deep impression on him, Wang Yi praised Azerbaijan’s successful and dynamic development under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership and said that China, as a close friend of Azerbaijan, was sincerely pleased to see these achievements.

Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, fully supports the global initiatives put forward by President Xi, and appreciates China's consistent commitment to upholding international fairness and justice and multilateralism.

Wang Yi noted that China had always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, highlighting the country’s growing role in international and regional affairs. Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan firmly adheres to the one-China principle.

In response, President Ilham Aliyev thanked Wang Yi for his kind words, noted China’s dynamic development, and said that Azerbaijan highly appreciated China’s representation of the interests of the Global South and its support for sustainable development.

Ilham Aliyev also highlighted the importance of the “Belt and Road” Initiative. He said that Azerbaijan’s economic and trade relations with China were also developing actively. In this regard, he highlighted the active involvement of Chinese companies in various investment projects in Azerbaijan.

Noting the rapid development of the Middle Corridor, the head of state said that there were broad opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in this area. Wang Yi emphasized Azerbaijan’s important role along the Middle Corridor.