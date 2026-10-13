Ilham Aliyev meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Baku

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks in Baku on Wednesday evening.

Mirziyoyev arrived in Baku earlier today and was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

The Uzbek leader is in the Azerbaijani capital to attend the 7th CICA summit, which takes place tomorrow with representatives from the organisation's 28 member states. The agenda covers regional security, Eurasian cooperation, and climate challenges.