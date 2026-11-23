Nijat Alyrzayev won the European Under-23 Championships in Croatia. In the final, the Azerbaijani boxer defeated an opponent from Georgia.

Azerbaijani boxer Nijat Alyrzayev has been crowned European Under-23 champion. The tournament was held in Croatia.

In the final bout, Alyrzayev defeated Georgian boxer Zviad Tchotchua. The contest for the title in the under-70 kg category ended in a convincing 5-0 victory for the Azerbaijani boxer.

The Azerbaijani national team concluded the tournament with four medals, two of them gold. Earlier, Bilalhabashi Nazarov won the title in the under-50 kg category.