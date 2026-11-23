Russia has expressed concern over Israeli settlement activity and called for the observance of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Moscow has voiced concern regarding Israeli construction activity in the West Bank. Russia has called for ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to be observed, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

These issues were discussed at a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Director-General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Meirav Eilon Shahar. The sides also discussed the situation in the region, focusing on Iran, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

”During the discussion of developments in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, the Russian side reaffirmed the importance of strict compliance with the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas on October 10, 2025, in order to prevent further civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip,”

— the Russian foreign ministry.