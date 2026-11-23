The Georgian Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan, noting that the two countries have significant potential for further collaboration.

The current year has been important for the development of relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said during a joint press conference with her Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

She stressed that she was pleased to be visiting the friendly country of Azerbaijan.

"It was an honor for us to host President Ilham Aliyev, who paid an important visit to Georgia in April this year. Georgia highly values ​​the resumption of the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku railway service,”

– Maka Botchorishvili said.