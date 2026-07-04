Iran and Qatar resume maritime trade

Iran and Qatar have resumed their maritime trade following roughly five months of suspension, Iran’s commercial attaché in Doha Abbas Abdolkhani said on Sunday.

Abdolkhani said shipping between Iran’s Dayyer port and Qatar’s Al Ruwais ​port had resumed following coordination between ​the Iranian embassy in Doha and Qatari authorities, IRNA reported.

In late June, an ​official from ​the ⁠Trade Promotion Organisation of Iran said that Iranian ​goods were finally being cleared at ​the ⁠UAE' Jebel Ali Port, the largest in the region, pointing to ⁠a ​gradual return of trade ​between the Gulf's two sides.

An interim deal between Tehran and Washington signed last ​month announced the end of hostilities ​after a four-month conflict and mandated ⁠a return to pre-war maritime traffic in ​the Gulf, although transit in and out ​of the Gulf remains contested.