Iran and US to hold talks on June 19 in Switzerland - report

The United States and Iran will hold preliminary talks on the implementation of the agreement in Switzerland’s Burgenstock on June 19, Reuters reported, citing the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

"As things stand, the plan is still for the U.S. and Iran, along with mediators Pakistan and Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at Burgenstock for initial negotiations about implementing the agreement," the statemen reads.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will travel to Switzerland on June 19 for the official signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, even though the document has already been signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, NBC News reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, Vance will still travel to Switzerland on Friday to sign the memorandum and will take part in the official ceremony.