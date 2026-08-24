Iran awaits proposals from Mecca Agreement states

Iran has not been officially invited to join the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"We have not received any official proposals from the Mecca Pact participants," Esmail Baghaei said.

Head of the Iranian Parliament News Agency Mehdi Rahimi said earlier that Tehran had been invited to join the Mecca Agreement and is looking into this option.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on August 7, establishes a mutual defense commitment whereby an attack on any one of the signatory nations will be regarded as an attack on all three.