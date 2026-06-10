Iran closes Strait of Hormuz for all vessels

In response to renewed United States’ strikes on its territory, Iran has decided to completely close the Strait of Hormuz to navigation, the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces said.

"Effective immediately, due to the lack of security in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is hereby declared closed to all types of vessels, including oil tankers and merchant ships," the statement reads.

It sad that any attempt to pass through will be met with strikes.

Meanwhile, the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that they have already hit two vessels trying to pass through the Strait.

In turn, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that commercial vessels continue passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices rose shortly after the closure of the shipping channel and the apparent attack on the ships was announced. Brent crude oil, seen as the global benchmark, climbed to around $95 a barrel after rising by about 2%.

Overnight to Wednesday, the U.S. delivered a strike on Iran’s territory in response to the downing of a U.S. combat helicopter. Tehran, in turn, attacked U.S. bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait.