Iran confirms deal with US nearing completion

The main points of a potential Iran-US agreement have been agreed upon, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told Press TV, confirming that work on key sections aimed at ending the war is nearing completion despite Washington's contradictory positions and "repeated acts of aggression".

"Textually, the text has almost been finalized in its major parts. The problem is that the contradictory positions of the United States have always caused turbulence and disruption in this process",

Baghaei said.

Tehran entered negotiations with Washington with goodwill and full responsibility, he noted. However, Iran will not make concessions on issues of fundamental importance to the country, Baghaei added.

According to a source in The Guardian, the memorandum does not contain specific nuclear agreements but includes mechanisms needed for future talks on Iran's nuclear program and frozen assets.

According to Axios, the deal covers several points: reopening the Strait of Hormuz (with cargo traffic restored to pre-war levels within 30 days), Iran waiving tolls for passage through the Strait, and the US ending its naval blockade. In addition to this, the memorandum states that Iran must give up any nuclear weapons ambitions.

An Axios source said the agreement meets all US demands and includes detailed information on all nuclear issues.

The day before, US President Donald Trump announced that the parties had reached an agreement, saying "the final provisions were approved both in principle and in all details by all parties involved."