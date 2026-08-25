Iran conveys Strait of Hormuz conditions to US via Pakistan - report

Iran has conveyed its conditions regarding the Hormuz Strait to Washington via Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, Tasnim reported.

According to a source close to Iran’s negotiating team, Munir’s visit had not been intended to deliver a threat but to convey Tehran’s position and pave the way for possible talks.

"Tehran’s position had been plainly conveyed to the Pakistani side at meetings attended by Munir," the report reads.

Tehran’s conditions include a demand for the U.S. to return to the Islamabad Memorandum and implement its provisions. Iran specifically demands implementation of Article 5, which covers arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz.