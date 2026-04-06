Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran cuts off all contacts with US, media report

Iran cuts off all contacts with US, media report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Media reports indicate that Iran has cut off all contacts with the United States. The Islamic Republic's authorities made this decision following the US leader's threats to destroy an entire  civilization.

Iran has decided to sever all direct and indirect diplomatic contacts with the United States, Iranian media report.

According to the reports, all exchanges of messages have also been suspended.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reports that the Islamic Republic continues negotiations with the US side through intermediaries.

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