Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran denies reports of memorandum signing with the US on June 14

Iran denies reports of memorandum signing with the US on June 14
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the signing of the agreement with the US will not take place tomorrow, but does not rule out the possibility of a deal in the coming days.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the signing of the peace agreement with the US will not take place on June 14, but does not rule out the possibility of the document being formalized in the coming days, the official spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei said.

"Information about the exact time of the memorandum's signing must be awaited. Although it won't happen tomorrow, the possibility of it happening in the coming days is not excluded,”

– Esmail Baghaei said.

Baghai also noted that the document will not address the nuclear issue, focusing solely on ending the war.

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