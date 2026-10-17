Iran has new action plan for escalation with US - Security Council

Iran's armed forces have prepared a more destructive action plan in case of a new military operation against the country, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said on social media.

"Iran's armed forces have developed a plan to counter any new adventurism that is far more destructive than those from the 12-day and 40-day wars",

Rezaei said.

According to Rezaei, threats from the US and Israel would not change the reality on the ground, and that the new plan "will not follow the rules they have grown accustomed to".

Earlier this month, the US and Israeli leaders discussed resuming hostilities against Iran ahead of elections in both countries.