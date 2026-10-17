Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran has new action plan for escalation with US - Security Council

Iran has new action plan for escalation with US - Security Council
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's armed forces have prepared a more destructive action plan in case of a new military operation against the country, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said on social media.

"Iran's armed forces have developed a plan to counter any new adventurism that is far more destructive than those from the 12-day and 40-day wars",

Rezaei said.

According to Rezaei, threats from the US and Israel would not change the reality on the ground, and that the new plan "will not follow the rules they have grown accustomed to".

Earlier this month, the US and Israeli leaders discussed resuming hostilities against Iran ahead of elections in both countries.

600 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.