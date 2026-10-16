Iran helped Houthis attack Saudi Arabia, media report

WSJ: Tehran assisted the Ansar Allah movement in attacks against Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government forces.

Iranian authorities have provided significant support to the Yemeni Houthis, enabling them to carry out effective strikes against Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government forces, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports, citing sources.

According to the report, Iran assisted Ansar Allah by providing intelligence and helping to guide drones and missiles toward their targets.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also ”coordinated military operations and provided practical training to the Houthis in weapons use,” the publication reports.

According to the sources, Tehran previously supplied the Houthis with weapons and military personnel, including representatives from the IRGC and Hezbollah.

Initially, these supplies were transported by boat, but after previous supply routes became more difficult to use, "Tehran began employing submarines for transportation,” the WSJ noted.