Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran names conditions for opening Strait of Hormuz

Iran names conditions for opening Strait of Hormuz
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened only after Tehran's conditions are met, not under threats from Washington.

"Don’t flail around pointlessly, or you’ll sink even deeper: the Strait of Hormuz will only open with Iranian arrangements, not American threats," Ghalibaf said.

According to him, threats and breaking promises "are no longer cost-free."

"Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you’ll get hit," Ghalibaf said.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier that the U.S. military has delivered additional strikes on Iranian targets in a bid to weaken Iran’s capabilities to control the Strait of Hormuz. Explosions were reported in the Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Chabahar, as well as in the Bushehr province.

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