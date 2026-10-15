Iran outlines conditions to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz will be open to shipping once U.S. forces withdraw from the Persian Gulf region, Iranian army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia said.

"If the U.S. leaves the region, the Strait of Hormuz will open," Mohammad Akrami-Nia said.

According to the defense official, in that case, "collective security will be established with the participation of regional states, and the global economy will improve."

"If they [the U.S.] do not leave, then we [Iran] will expel them," the army spokesman added.