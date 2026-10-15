Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran outlines conditions to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Iran outlines conditions to reopen Strait of Hormuz
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Strait of Hormuz will be open to shipping once U.S. forces withdraw from the Persian Gulf region, Iranian army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia said.

"If the U.S. leaves the region, the Strait of Hormuz will open," Mohammad Akrami-Nia said.

According to the defense official, in that case, "collective security will be established with the participation of regional states, and the global economy will improve."

"If they [the U.S.] do not leave, then we [Iran] will expel them," the army spokesman added.

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