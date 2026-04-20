Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran refuses to negotiate with the US until blockade lifted

Iran refuses to negotiate with the US until blockade lifted
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian authorities do not plan to negotiate with the US until the naval blockade of Iranian ports is lifted. Earlier it was reported, that the two sides could meet in Pakistan tomorrow.

Iranian authorities do not intend to resume negotiations with the US until Washington lifts the blockade of Iranian ports, Iranian MP Ahmad Naderi said.

"Until the naval blockade is lifted, we do not intend to hold a second round of negotiations,”

– Ahmad Naderi said.

According to Naderi, Iran has not yet sent a negotiating delegation to Pakistan to participate in the second round of diplomatic negotiations.

440 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.