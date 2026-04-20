Iran refuses to negotiate with the US until blockade lifted

Iranian authorities do not plan to negotiate with the US until the naval blockade of Iranian ports is lifted. Earlier it was reported, that the two sides could meet in Pakistan tomorrow.

Iranian authorities do not intend to resume negotiations with the US until Washington lifts the blockade of Iranian ports, Iranian MP Ahmad Naderi said.

"Until the naval blockade is lifted, we do not intend to hold a second round of negotiations,”

– Ahmad Naderi said.

According to Naderi, Iran has not yet sent a negotiating delegation to Pakistan to participate in the second round of diplomatic negotiations.