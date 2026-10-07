Iran reveals timeframe for closing Strait of Hormuz

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal only after all of Iran’s problems have been resolved, Adviser to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Mohammad Mokhber said.

"The Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the country’s problems are resolved," Mokhber said.

He added that Tehran was "changing its strategy in proportion to changes in the adversary’s strategy," IRNA reported.

According to Mokhber, Iran’s actions may take various forms, but the leadership of the Islamic Republic "is doing everything that serves the state’s best interests.".