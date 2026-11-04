Iran says 3 vessels catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday said that two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz after vessels attempted to use what it called an unauthorized route.

The Revolutionary Guard said a large oil tanker struck a mine Wednesday night while attempting to pass through an “unauthorized route” south of the strait, IRNA reported.

The tanker caught fire and came to a halt.

In a separate incident, another supertanker caught fire while leaving the route in the eastern part of the strait, it said, adding that a tugboat approaching to help extinguish the blaze also caught fire.

The Revolutionary Guard also said that its navy's electronic warfare unit had "taken control of two Lucas-type aircraft" that it described as "intruding."

The IRGC claimed that its navy continued to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz. It also accused the US of "encouraging vessels to violate restrictions and pass through a mined route," saying the resulting damage would "impose heavy insurance costs on U.S. taxpayers and regional allies."

The IRGC warned that attempts to violate the rules governing passage through the strait would "lead to further financial losses and political setbacks for Washington."