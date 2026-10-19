Iran seeks friendly relations with Arab states

Iran has always sought friendly relations with Arab countries and is ready to offer to sign security agreements with them, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Mohebi said.

"We have always sought to be friends with these (Arab) countries. <…> Countries of the region should ensure their security by themselves, and we are ready to sign joint agreements with them and ensure security at both regional and local levels," Hossein Mohebi said..

According to the IRGC spokesman, countries of the region have realized that US bases "are of no good for them," and the Mecca Agreement is a clear example of that.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on August 7, provides for a mutual defense commitment whereby an attack on any one of the signatory nations will be regarded as an attack on all three.