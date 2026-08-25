Iran to continue resisting US economic pressure - Pezeshkian

Iran will continue to resist US attempts to crush its economy, President Masoud Pezeshkiam said, stressing that Washington would not achieve its goals through sanctions.

"Just as the United States failed to achieve anything in the war thanks to the courage of its armed forces and the support of its people, they will also achieve nothing through economic pressure at this stage",

Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian Economy Ministry has developed measures to withstand US sanctions, he added.

Let us remind you, Washington has announced a large‑scale strategy of sanctions pressure aimed at Tehran's financial channels.