Iran warns Israel over continued attacks in Lebanon

Iran’s military warned Israel that continued attacks in southern Lebanon could trigger “a military response,” accusing Israeli forces of violating an ongoing ceasefire 84 times over the past two days.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Israeli forces had continued military operations in southern Lebanon despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of an end to the war.

The military command said that Israeli forces violated the ceasefire 84 times during the past two days and continued attacks that have resulted in casualties in Lebanon.

It warned that if Israeli forces do not halt “aggression” in southern Lebanon, they should expect a “strong response” from Iran’s armed forces.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that ending Israeli attacks across regional fronts, particularly in Lebanon, is among the main objectives of the memorandum of understanding expected to be signed between Tehran and Washington on Friday.

Israeli officials, however, have indicated that military operations in Lebanon will continue despite the anticipated agreement, raising doubts about prospects for a de-escalation on the Lebanese front.