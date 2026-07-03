Iran warns against Strait of Hormuz foreign military presence

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Saturday said the Strait of Hormuz "is not a stage for extra-regional powers to display military force," warning against "any military activity" in the key waterway.

"The Strait of Hormuz is not a stage for extra-regional powers to display military force. As a responsible power and the guarantor of security in the strait, Iran warns against any military activity in this sensitive waterway," Gharibabadi wrote on X.

His remarks came in a post in which he shared a UK-France joint statement on the Strait of Hormuz, saying the two countries "stand ready to deploy the wider Multinational Military Mission to support freedom of navigation" in the waterway.

In response, the deputy FM said the strait's security "rests with the littoral states."