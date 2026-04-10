Iran's Ministry of Tourism assesses military damage to historical monuments

The Iranian Ministry of Tourism reported that US and Israeli attacks on Iranian historical monuments between February 28 and April 7 amounted to nearly $60 mln in damage. Most of this damage occurred in Tehran.

Nearly 150 Iranian historical monuments were damaged during the 39 days of US and Israeli military action on Iranian territory, Reza Salehi Amiri, head of the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Tourism, informed.

The ministry's experts estimate the total damage to these sites is nearly $58 mln.

Reza Salehi Amiri noted that Iranian historical monuments were attacked by US and Israeli forces in 20 of the Islamic Republic's 31 provinces.