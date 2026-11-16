The war with Iran will not become another protracted conflict for Washington, and the U.S. authorities will not allow the confrontation to continue for another two years, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

"We told the American people we would do no more forever wars. Yes, the president felt he had to destroy the nuclear program, and yes, the Iranian nuclear program is a threat to the United States of America. But we are not going to allow this to become a 10 or 15 year commitment or frankly, even a two year commitment," Vance said.

He noted that Washington is not going to stay "there" forever.

"We promised we wouldn’t, and I have full confidence the president will get us out of this thing with great results," Vance added.

The U.S. and Israel launched the war with Iran on February 28. Washington and Tehran signed the memorandum of understanding in June calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the U..S resumed large-scale strikes on Iran overnight on July 8, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. administration then effectively indicated that it would end the use of large-scale military force against Iran and shift toward an attempt to economically strangle the country through sanctions.