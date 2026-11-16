Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi has described his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as constructive, saying the two sides discussed bilateral relations, ways to deepen cooperation and the latest diplomatic efforts to address regional challenges.

"A constructive meeting today with my colleague Araghchi. We reviewed the steady course of Oman-Iran relations and practical ways to deepen cooperation between our two countries. We also exchanged views on the latest diplomatic efforts underway to address regional challenges, and reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and consultation in support of de-escalation and peaceful solutions," Al Busaidi said.

Araghchi arrived in Oman late on Monday after attending the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Islamabad.