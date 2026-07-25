Soyuz MS-28 returns cosmonauts to Earth from ISS

The Soyuz MS-28 descent module has landed in Kazakhstan, Roscosmos reported.

The landing took place near the city of Zhezkazgan, with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev, along with NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, on board.

Earlier in the day, the spacecraft undocked from the Rassvet module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station.

The crew will undergo medical checks, followed by rehabilitation at the Cosmonaut Training Centre for the Russian cosmonauts, while the NASA astronaut will return to the USA. The descent module will be taken to Korolev for unloading.

Kud-Sverchkov, Mikayev, and Williams had been aboard the ISS since late 2025, docking with the Rassvet module on November 27 after a fast two-orbit rendezvous.