Israel and U.S. to exile Hamas fighters trapped in Gaza tunnels

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. envoy Jared Kushner reached an agreement to remove about 200 Hamas fighters from Rafah in southern Gaza.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing an unnamed Israeli official from the Security Cabinet, said there had been a settlement regarding Hamas fighters in Rafah.

“A settlement was reached between Netanyahu and Kushner to deport about 200 (Palestinian) fighters trapped in the Rafah tunnels,” the official said.

“Under the settlement, Israel must allow their safe transfer” out of the Palestinian territories, he added.

Rafah lies within areas east of the so-called “yellow line” controlled by the Israeli army, as specified in the ceasefire agreement that began on October 10. Palestinians are allowed to move in areas west of that line.