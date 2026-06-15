Israel cancels massive airstrike on Iran

Israel announced the cancellation of a massive airstrike against targets in Iran. According to local media, the attack was scheduled to take place during the recent escalation between Israel and Iran on June 7-8.

Israel planned to launch a massive airstrike against hundreds of targets in Iran last week, but abandoned the idea at the last moment. The relevant information is revealed in a letter written by Israeli Air Force Commander Omer Tischler to his personnel.

Excerpts from the letter, which, among other things, refers to the recent escalation between Israel and Lebanon, are published by the Ynet portal.

"Last week, following the [Israeli – editor's note] strike on the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh, the State of Israel was attacked by dozens of surface-to-surface missiles launched from Iran. The air defenses performed exceptionally well, intercepting all relevant threats, with no casualties in Israel,”

– Omer Tishler said.