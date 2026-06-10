Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel establishes control over southern Lebanon

Israel establishes control over southern Lebanon
© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli military has conducted an operation to neutralize threats in the area of the Litani and Saluki rivers in southern Lebanon, establishing operational control over the region, the IDF Spokesperson's Office said.

"IDF soldiers completed the operation to establish operational control and clear the area north of the Saluki River along the forward defense line [in southern Lebanon - the editor's note]",

the statement reads.

According to the statemnet, Israeli forces are now consolidating their presence in southern Lebanon to eliminate threats to communities in northern Israel, as Hezbollah used the area to launch drones targeting Israeli troops.

During the operation, IDF forces killed more than 50 Hezbollah fighters and struck hundreds of military targets.

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