Israel halts military operations in Lebanon

As Iran insisted, today, Israel halted military operations against Hezbollah in neighboring Lebanon. Benjamin Netanyahu made the relevant decision after negotiations with US authorities.

The US has finally succeeded in halting the Israeli military operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz signed the corresponding order this evening.

According to Israeli media, the order was already announced to IDF units operating in Lebanon. The reports emphasize that Netanyahu made the decision following negotiations with US leadership.

At the same time, Israel will not withdraw its troops from Lebanon and will maintain combat posts along the so-called Yellow Line in the south of the neighboring state.