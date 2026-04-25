Israel launches new operation in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces have announced the start of military operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and called on residents of several local towns to evacuate.

"Due to the Hezbollah terrorist organization's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is forced to respond with force",

the military stated.

Evacuation orders were issued for six communities in the Nabatieh region: Mayfadoun, Shuqin, Arnoun, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, and Kfar Tebnit. Residents must leave their homes and stay at least one kilometer away from the conflict zone.

A ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel was reached in mid-April, but Hezbollah did not take part in those talks.