Israel not happy with US-Iran ceasefire - report

Israeli authorities were extremely dissatisfied with the U.S. approach to brokering a ceasefire with Iran, as Washington notified Tel Aviv of the truce at the last minute and without prior consultation, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, U.S. President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly before announcing the ceasefire and presented him with a fait accompli, failing to coordinate his actions regarding the ceasefire. Nevertheless, Israel agreed to participate in the ceasefire during the dialogue.

At the same time, Israeli authorities expressed dissatisfaction with the initial demands to include Lebanon in the ceasefire as well. As a result, Tel Aviv publicly stated that it did not intend to cease hostilities against the Shia group Hezbollah.