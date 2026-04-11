Israel preparing to resume hostilities against Iran - report

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing to resume military operations against Iran after the Washington-Tehran talks collapsed, The Times of Israel reported, citing what it called a coordinated leak by Israeli defense officials to three major TV channels.

Channel 12 reported, without citing sources, that the IDF is not only "gearing up for renewed conflict with Iran, but it is also preparing for a potential Iranian surprise attack on Israel."

The Kan public broadcaster, citing a senior defense official, said "Israel is interested in renewing the war against Iran," arguing it ended "too early, without sufficient pressure being applied on Iran regarding the nuclear issue and ballistic missiles."

According to the report, if U.S. President Donald Trump decides to renew the conflict, "the military will attempt to pressure Iran into giving up its nuclear program by striking its energy infrastructure." Channel 13 said IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir had instructed the military to prepare for an "immediate resumption of fighting."

Earlier, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir has ordered the army be put on high alert in case a potential armed confrontation with Iran is resumed. The order followed the failed settlement talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan. Such orders were issued ahead of the previous spirals of escalation with Iran.