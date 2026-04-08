Israel ready for direct talks with Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his cabinet to enter into direct negotiations with Lebanon aimed at disarming Hezbollah, Netanyahu's press service announced on April 9.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible",

Netanyahu said, emphasizing that the talks would also address broader relations between the two countries.

According to the IDF, Israel will continue striking Hezbollah targets despite the existing ceasefire agreement with Iran.