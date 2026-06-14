Israel ready to attack Iran 'with full force'

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that in the event of an Iranian attack on Israel arising from events in Lebanon, the Israeli army will strike Iran "with full force."

"If Iran attacks Israel because of events in Lebanon, Israel will strike it with full force to demonstrate the difference in our capabilities," Katz said.

Previously, Katz said that the Jewish state’s troops will remain in security zones in Lebanon.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Donald Trump that Israel will not pull back its troops from Lebanon and does not consider itself bound by the "Lebanese clause" in the U.S.-Iran agreement, the Ynet portal reported, citing Israeli sources.

According to the publication, Netanyahu "made it clear" that the Israel Defense Forces will remain in their current positions in Lebanon and will continue to act against the threat from the Shiite movement Hezbollah, including "destroying terrorist infrastructure and responding to any attacks on Israel."