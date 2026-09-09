Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets have carried out three air raids on the town of Nabatieh al‑Fawqa and surrounding areas in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah strongholds, Lebanese media reported.

Israel warned the local population before the strikes, allowing residents time to evacuate, according to Elnashra.

UN Secretary‑General António Guterres had earlier urged Israel to halt its military operation in southern Lebanon. Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said troops would remain in Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed.