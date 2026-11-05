Israel to announce choice to form government on November 8

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he will announce his choice to form the next Israeli government on November 8.

Herzog said parties representing 67 members of the 120-seat Knesset recommended Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, while parties holding 46 seats backed current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party.

“The results of the consultations may appear clear, but the authority vested in me by law is to determine who has the ability to form a government, and that is not entirely clear,” Herzog said.

He said he will hold personal talks with party leaders before making an announcement Sunday.

Israel held parliamentary elections on Oct. 27, with neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the opposition securing an outright majority. Under Israeli law, the president assigns a lawmaker the task of forming a government after consulting parliamentary factions, taking into account their ability to secure the support of a majority in the Knesset.